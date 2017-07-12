× Police: 3 dogs left to die in hot car outside Iowa dog show

OTTUMWA, Iowa — Police say three dogs have died after being left locked in a hot vehicle outside a dog show in Iowa.

Police say two were found dead Saturday outside the American Kennel Club All Breeds Dog Show at the Bridge View Center in Ottumwa. A third died at a veterinary clinic and a fourth lived. No arrests or citations have been reported.

The National Weather Service says the temperature in Ottumwa peaked at 89 degrees (32 Celsius) Saturday.

Ottumwa Police Chief Tom McAndrew says those responsible for the dogs that died are believed to have traveled from out of town.

Event organizers said more than 100 dog breeds were being evaluated by American Kennel Club judges at the competition, 85 miles (135 kilometers) southeast of Des Moines.