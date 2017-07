KENOSHA — Kenosha County had barely recovered from heavy rainfall earlier in the week when torrential downpours hit hard once again early Wednesday.

FOX6’s Carl Deffenbaugh has been in Kenosha County all morning long and documented some of the mess with a series of tweets — each with its own story and interesting video. Check them out.

Frank Bell swam out & tied a rope to his pier to keep it from floating away. He said this is the highest he's seen Hooker Lake in 45 years. pic.twitter.com/CS4iEjPbyT — Carl Deffenbaugh (@CarlDeff) July 12, 2017

Frank Perrone joked that his family always wanted a swimming pool. Keeping a positive attitude despite a flooded backyard and basement. pic.twitter.com/D4ug9W64Sk — Carl Deffenbaugh (@CarlDeff) July 12, 2017

A river runs through it? That's the case at Highway K in Kenosha County, just north of Paddock Lake. 4-6. pic.twitter.com/c6k6yofTjS — Carl Deffenbaugh (@CarlDeff) July 12, 2017