× State of emergency declared in City of Burlington due to flooding

BURLINGTON — Due to significant rainfall and potential flooding in the City of Burlington, Mayor Jeannie Hefty has declared a state of emergency invoking emergency government operations until further notice.

Staff is actively monitoring the current conditions and flooding.

Property owners are encouraged to monitor the Fox and White River levels and expect increased flooding. Flooding at this level will lead to street and park closures.

Residents are strongly advised to not drive around barricades. Due to strong water currents, individuals are strongly encouraged not to boat on the Fox River at this time.