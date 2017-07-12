× Traffic alert: Multi-vehicle crash on EB I-94 shuts down lanes near Delafield

DELAFIELD — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) says all eastbound lanes of I-94 are closed because of a multi-vehicle crash. Significant delays are already present.

The estimated time for cleanup of this wreck is two hours. That would mean it may not be clear until after noon.

CLICK HERE to view the FOX6Now.com Interactive Traffic Map

CLICK HERE to view the WisDOT traffic cameras

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.