Waukesha City Hall deals with significant flooding following heavy rainfall

WAUKESHA -- Waukesha City Hall had to deal with significant flooding following heavy rainfall inside their boiler room on Wednesday, July 12th.

Authorities say 41 computers in the flooded area were getting ready to be distributed to city employees.

Crews have sandbagged certain areas inside city hall in anticipation of more rain -- as well as contain the damage that's been done.

Cleanup of the water has since been completed.

The Waukesha Public Library was also shut down on Tuesday, because a transformer went out and there was only enough power to turn on a few lights.

Crews are working to repair the transformer that caused the outage.