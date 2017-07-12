× “We are concerned:” Racine Co. executive issues “declaration of emergency” due to flooding

RACINE COUNTY — Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave on Wednesday, July 12th issued a “declaration of emergency: in Racine County due to flash flooding throughout the county.

“We are concerned about the potential damage to both public infrastructure and to homes and businesses, “ commented Delagrave. “County staff are monitoring the situation closely, and we are prepared to do everything we can to support local municipal efforts.”