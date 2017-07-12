× Wisconsin to play exhibition basketball games Down Under

MADISON — The Wisconsin men’s basketball team will visit New Zealand and Australia next month on a five-game exhibition tour.

The Badgers begin their trip in Auckland, New Zealand, with a game against the New Zealand Breakers on Aug. 15. Wisconsin alum Kirk Penney is on the Breakers’ roster.

Wisconsin then travels south to Tauranga, New Zealand, on Aug. 17 to face Tauranga City Basketball at the Queen Elizabeth Youth Center.

The Badgers fly to Australia for the final three games, starting in Melbourne against Hawthorne on Aug. 19. The Badgers face Melbourne United on Aug. 20 before playing the Sydney Kings on Aug. 22 at Bankstown Basketball Stadium.

College basketball teams are allowed to travel internationally during the summer once every four years. Wisconsin’s last tour was in Canada in 2013.