“All of everything is wrecked:” Residents of Silver Lake share frustration over flooding damage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SILVER LAKE -- The flooding in Kenosha County as it is upriver in Racine County. In Silver Lake, some people fear they have lost their homes altogether.

The previous record height for the Fox River is a little more than 15 feet. On Thursday afternoon, July 13th, the river crested at 17-and-a-half feet. The damage is extensive for many homeowners along the river. The water is so powerful some people cannot even get back to survey their homes.

Jamie and Anthony Gonzales paddled their way back to their Silver Lake home in frustration.

"We couldn't get up there right now -- it's not safe to be out there," said Anthony Gonzales.

It's not safe because their house is no longer on Riverside Drive. It's not in the Fox River -- and the current is keeping them from seeing just how bad it has gotten since they evacuated late Wednesday.

"Within ten minutes, it was up an inch or two," said Jamie Gonzales.

"So at that point, we knew we had to get out. So we started grabbing as much stuff as we could," Anthony Gonzales said.

Down the stream, Kristen Fiegel helps at her grandfather's house -- a home that has been in the family for 70 years.

"They are knee-deep in their living room. All of everything is wrecked. All of their antiques is, yeah, it's devastating," Fiegel said.

A short distance from there, one driver after another must turn around on Highway 50 -- where the popular road to Lake Geneva crosses the Fox River. The pavement there is under three feet of water. NOAA forecasts the Fox River will crest at the New Munster location around 7:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Since Wednesday night, getting around has been a challenge for tourists and locals alike.

"We drove down, I swear, every road they had between us and 36 and 11. We finally got down to Waterford which was the only place that had any power. While we were eating dinner, in the middle of dinner, power starts going out there," said Donald Haima, who had a tough time getting to work.

While traffic snakes its way along detour routes, a lengthy commute is the least of concerns in Silver Lake.

"Everything's just gone, everything, our home, just gone, you know," Anthony Gonzales said. "We don't have anything else. We had everything in there. Now it's just all part of the river now."

Residents say they will not know the full extent of the damage to their homes until the Fox River finally starts to recede.