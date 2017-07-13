Better eyebrows: Pros and cons of an eyebrow treatment beauty insiders are obsessed with

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Have you tried every pencil, powder, and gel but still don't have the eyebrows you long for? Maybe you should consider tattooing them on, seriously! Stacy Matuszak, owner of Bare Beauty Skin, joins Real Milwaukee to talk about microblading.

Stacy Matuszak is owner of Bare Beauty Skin, with locations in Milwaukee and Mequon. Microblading is among the services the medpsa offers. If you aren't familiar, microblading is a technique where tiny lines are semi-permanently tattooed on to look like eyebrow hairs. The treatment last up to three years, then the lines fade away.