× Bring an appetite! Wisconsin State Fair introduces nearly 70 new food, beverage options

WEST ALLIS — Bring an appetite if you’re headed to the Wisconsin State Fair this year! Fair officials introduced on Thursday, July 13th nearly 70 new

food and beverage additions that will be available at the fair. Here they are (in alphabetical order):

All American Grilled Breakfast Sandwich, Siggy’s Gourmet Grilled Cheese

Animal Style Dog, Siggy’s Wild Dogs Saloon

Apple Pie Nachos, Jayme’s Chipstix

Bacon Ravioli, Brew City

Bacon-Wrapped Pork Shish-Kabob, George’s Fun Foods

Ball Park Tots, Knucklehead

Banana Boat, Knucklehead

BBQ Pastrami Brisket Biscuit Sandwich, Usinger’s

Beer-Battered Bacon-Wrapped Cheddar Sausage On-a-Stick, Apollos

Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger Sliders, Budweiser Pavilion Grill

Bowtie Basil & Balls Walking Pasta, Pitch’s BBQ & Miss Katie’s Diner

Breakfast Dog, Siggy’s Wild Dogs Saloon

Budweiser Pavilion Triple Threat Sliders On-a-Stick, Budweiser Pavilion Grill

Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese Sandwich, Siggy’s Gourmet Grilled Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Nachos, Slim’s PBR Park

Buffalo Mac & Cheese Quesadilla, Mexican Grill

Caramel Macchiato Gelato, La Coppa Artisan Gelato

Carne Asada Fries, Mexican Grill

Cheddar Corn Dog, 3B Corn Dogs

Chicken ChimiWrap, Slim’s PBR Park

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich, Albanese’s Roadhouse

Chocomela Nachos, La Coppa Artisan Gelato

Cinna Dog 3B, Corn Dogs

Cinnamon Caramel Apple Mini Donuts, The Donut Family

Corn on the Beach, Tropics at the Fair

Cricket Chips, All Things Jerky

Cricket Nachos, All Things Jerky

Deep-Fried Bacon-Wrapped Olives On-a-Stick, Fried Fruit & Fried Olives

Deep-Fried Cherry Pie Wonton, Leadfoots Race Bar & Grill

Deep-Fried Grilled Cheese Sandwich Bites, Tropics at the Fair

Deep-Fried Nutella, Granny’s Cheesecake & More

Door County Popper On-a-Stick, Door County Fish Boil

Donut Ice Cream Sandwich, Grebe’s Bakery

Drunk Tots, Knucklehead

Fat Elvis Shake Shake Shake, Slim’s Lakefront Brew Pub & Eatery

Fire Tots, Knucklehead

Gator Breakfast Burrito, Exotic Meat Grill

Goat Meat Wrap, Wisconsin Dairy Goat Products

Great Balls of Fire Sandwich, Rupena’s

Grilled Garlic Butter Shrimp On-a-Stick, Shrimp Shack

Grilled Ribeye Steak over Rice, Chan’s Chicken On-a-Stick

Housemade Cheddar Tots, Saz’s BBQ

Island Torpedo Sandwich, Tropics at the Fair

Monkey Business, Saz’s BBQ

Mousse-Stuffed Gelato Cone, La Coppa Artisan Gelato

New Zealand Green Shell Mussels by the Half Shell, Joey’s Seafood & Grill

Pastrami Beer-Brined Ribs (PBRs), Slim’s PBR Park

PB&J Smoothee, Caribbean Smoothees

Popcorn Shrimp, Shrimp Shack

Pretzel-Wrapped Bratwurst, Gertrude’s Pretzels

Rancho Tots, Knucklehead

Root Beer Pops, Sprecher Root Beer Everything

Russian Imperial Stout Maple Bacon Cupcakes, Sprecher Landing

Sangria On-a-Stick, Leadfoots Race Bar & Grill

Southwest Chicken Nachos, Slim’s PBR Park

Spaghetti & Meatballs Mozzarella Sticks, Albanese’s Roadhouse

SPAM Fries, SPAM

Spicy Cheese Curds & Chorizo, Taco Poncho Dog

Strawberry Basil Wine Slushie, Slim McGinn’s Irish Pub

Steak Shish-Kabob, Butcher Boys

Stuffed Bacon-Wrapped Jalapenos, Saz’s BBQ

Swiss, Tomato & Spinach Grilled Cheese Sandwich, Siggy’s Gourmet Grilled Cheese

Three Little Pigs Bacon Ravioli, Brew City

Triple Cross Tots, Knucklehead

Unicorn Twinkie, 3B S’mores

Wild Boar BLT Sandwich On-a-Stick, Exotic Meat Grill

Wisconsin Cheese Curds & Brat Taco, Poncho Dog

Yard Bird Nachos, Water Street Brewery

Descriptions of all new food items are available at WiStateFair.com.

The 2017 Wisconsin State Fair will take place Thursday, August 3rd through Sunday, August 13th.

43.025843 -88.013022