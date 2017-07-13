Bring an appetite! Wisconsin State Fair introduces nearly 70 new food, beverage options
WEST ALLIS — Bring an appetite if you’re headed to the Wisconsin State Fair this year! Fair officials introduced on Thursday, July 13th nearly 70 new
food and beverage additions that will be available at the fair. Here they are (in alphabetical order):
- All American Grilled Breakfast Sandwich, Siggy’s Gourmet Grilled Cheese
- Animal Style Dog, Siggy’s Wild Dogs Saloon
- Apple Pie Nachos, Jayme’s Chipstix
- Bacon Ravioli, Brew City
- Bacon-Wrapped Pork Shish-Kabob, George’s Fun Foods
- Ball Park Tots, Knucklehead
- Banana Boat, Knucklehead
- BBQ Pastrami Brisket Biscuit Sandwich, Usinger’s
- Beer-Battered Bacon-Wrapped Cheddar Sausage On-a-Stick, Apollos
- Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger Sliders, Budweiser Pavilion Grill
- Bowtie Basil & Balls Walking Pasta, Pitch’s BBQ & Miss Katie’s Diner
- Breakfast Dog, Siggy’s Wild Dogs Saloon
- Budweiser Pavilion Triple Threat Sliders On-a-Stick, Budweiser Pavilion Grill
- Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese Sandwich, Siggy’s Gourmet Grilled Cheese
- Buffalo Chicken Nachos, Slim’s PBR Park
- Buffalo Mac & Cheese Quesadilla, Mexican Grill
- Caramel Macchiato Gelato, La Coppa Artisan Gelato
- Carne Asada Fries, Mexican Grill
- Cheddar Corn Dog, 3B Corn Dogs
- Chicken ChimiWrap, Slim’s PBR Park
- Chicken Parmesan Sandwich, Albanese’s Roadhouse
- Chocomela Nachos, La Coppa Artisan Gelato
- Cinna Dog 3B, Corn Dogs
- Cinnamon Caramel Apple Mini Donuts, The Donut Family
- Corn on the Beach, Tropics at the Fair
- Cricket Chips, All Things Jerky
- Cricket Nachos, All Things Jerky
- Deep-Fried Bacon-Wrapped Olives On-a-Stick, Fried Fruit & Fried Olives
- Deep-Fried Cherry Pie Wonton, Leadfoots Race Bar & Grill
- Deep-Fried Grilled Cheese Sandwich Bites, Tropics at the Fair
- Deep-Fried Nutella, Granny’s Cheesecake & More
- Door County Popper On-a-Stick, Door County Fish Boil
- Donut Ice Cream Sandwich, Grebe’s Bakery
- Drunk Tots, Knucklehead
- Fat Elvis Shake Shake Shake, Slim’s Lakefront Brew Pub & Eatery
- Fire Tots, Knucklehead
- Gator Breakfast Burrito, Exotic Meat Grill
- Goat Meat Wrap, Wisconsin Dairy Goat Products
- Great Balls of Fire Sandwich, Rupena’s
- Grilled Garlic Butter Shrimp On-a-Stick, Shrimp Shack
- Grilled Ribeye Steak over Rice, Chan’s Chicken On-a-Stick
- Housemade Cheddar Tots, Saz’s BBQ
- Island Torpedo Sandwich, Tropics at the Fair
- Monkey Business, Saz’s BBQ
- Mousse-Stuffed Gelato Cone, La Coppa Artisan Gelato
- New Zealand Green Shell Mussels by the Half Shell, Joey’s Seafood & Grill
- Pastrami Beer-Brined Ribs (PBRs), Slim’s PBR Park
- PB&J Smoothee, Caribbean Smoothees
- Popcorn Shrimp, Shrimp Shack
- Pretzel-Wrapped Bratwurst, Gertrude’s Pretzels
- Rancho Tots, Knucklehead
- Root Beer Pops, Sprecher Root Beer Everything
- Russian Imperial Stout Maple Bacon Cupcakes, Sprecher Landing
- Sangria On-a-Stick, Leadfoots Race Bar & Grill
- Southwest Chicken Nachos, Slim’s PBR Park
- Spaghetti & Meatballs Mozzarella Sticks, Albanese’s Roadhouse
- SPAM Fries, SPAM
- Spicy Cheese Curds & Chorizo, Taco Poncho Dog
- Strawberry Basil Wine Slushie, Slim McGinn’s Irish Pub
- Steak Shish-Kabob, Butcher Boys
- Stuffed Bacon-Wrapped Jalapenos, Saz’s BBQ
- Swiss, Tomato & Spinach Grilled Cheese Sandwich, Siggy’s Gourmet Grilled Cheese
- Three Little Pigs Bacon Ravioli, Brew City
- Triple Cross Tots, Knucklehead
- Unicorn Twinkie, 3B S’mores
- Wild Boar BLT Sandwich On-a-Stick, Exotic Meat Grill
- Wisconsin Cheese Curds & Brat Taco, Poncho Dog
- Yard Bird Nachos, Water Street Brewery
Descriptions of all new food items are available at WiStateFair.com.
The 2017 Wisconsin State Fair will take place Thursday, August 3rd through Sunday, August 13th.
43.025843 -88.013022