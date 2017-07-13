× Critical missing: Police search for girls ages 11, 6; last seen near 15th and Concordia

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police need your help locating two critical missing girls.

Eleven-year-old Shanikia Ambrose and six-year-old Keyondra Jackson were last seen July 11th near 15th and Concordia, around 5:30 p.m., police said, when they left their residence.

Shanikia stands 4′ tall and weighs 80 pounds. She has a thin build and dark complexion with a short Afro. She’s pictured on the right.

Keyondra is 3′ tall and weighs 55 pounds with a dark complexion. She’s pictured on the left.

The girls are sisters, police say.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes at 414-935-7405.