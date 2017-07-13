× “Drive safely and only if you need to:” List of Kenosha County roads still closed due to flooding

KENOSHA — The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday, July 13th provided an update regarding road closures.

Below is a list of roads that are under water:

Highway F at Highway W is reportedly under water.

Highway K is better off to be avoided as the list of areas under water is numerous.

Highway J at Highway JB is now closed.

Fox River Road from Highway JI to Highway F is under water.

We will continue to update as information comes in. The road closings vary and are subject to change dependent on water levels.

The sheriff’s department is asking that motorists drive safely and only if needed.