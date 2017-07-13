Experience all things French during 36th annual Bastille Days in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee says "bonjour" to four days of french-themed festivities.

Bastille Days takes over Cathedral Square Park, and FOX6's Carl Deffenbaugh gets an early look at the action.

About Bastille Days (website)

Bastille Days, Milwaukee’s popular french festival and one of the nation’s largest french-themed celebrations, returns to downtown Milwaukee’s Cathedral Square Park, July 13 – 16. The free four-day bash attracts over 250,000 visitors annually who enjoy live music, an international marketplace, chef and wine demos, French and Cajun cuisine, roaming busker entertainment and a signature 43-foot Eiffel Tower replica offering hourly light shows.

Bastille Days is located in Downtown Milwaukee and centered around Cathedral Square Park, providing a unique setting that both residents and visitors of East Town, always find charming.

The event is known for the impromptu street performers, roaming minstrels, and a variety of interactive and musical entertainment. Bastille Days also boasts a wide variety of some of the best restaurant vendors in Milwaukee!