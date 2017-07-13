Hundreds lace up their shoes for annual “Storm the Bastille” 5K run-walk

MILWAUKEE — The French festival — Bastille Days — is officially underway. The annual “Storm the Bastille” 5K run-walk capped off the opening day of the all-things-French celebration.

The race takes runners through downtown Milwaukee and the Third Ward.

The 5K is a recreation of the 18th century attack on the Bastille prison in Paris.

FOX6’s Mary Stoker Smith and Ted Perry took part in the race Thursday night.

The celebration is centered around Cathedral Square Park and runs through Sunday.

For more on Bastille Days, CLICK HERE.