Marching bands from across the Midwest will compete in Racine

RACINE -- Kramp spent the morning at Jerome I. Case High School to learn all about the Lighthouse Brigade of Racine.

About The Lighthouse Brigade of Racine (website)

The Lighthouse Brigade of Racine, now in its 38th year and under the direction of Rex Rukovina, will host the Mid-American Competing Band Directors Association Semi-final competition at 7 p.m. Friday, July 14.

Marching bands from across the Midwest will compete in various field show marching competitions. Performers will include Lighthouse Brigade of Racine Junior and Senior bands, Columbus Saints Drum & Bugle Corp, Rock River Concord, Green Berets Marching Band, Lutheran Vanguard of Wisconsin, Sound of Sun Prairie Band, and Shadow Drum & Bugle Corp. Advance tickets cost $9 for adult and $8 for students and seniors. Tickets cost $1 more at the gate. There is no charge for children ages 5 and younger. Advance tickets are available at Schmitt Music and Educators Credit Union (Rapids Dr and Newman Rd) or any Brigade member.