× Milwaukee Brewers give a warm welcome to newest fans

MILWAUKEE — The babies are getting swaddled in style–all thanks to the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Brewers and Froedtert Hospital Birth Center welcomed some of the newest Brewers fans with a set of special gifts on Thursday July 13.

According to their recent press release, the Brewers announced that every baby born at the Froedtert will receive a special keepsake “Born a Brewer” onesie and blanket. The items are being donated to all newborns courtesy of the Brewers.

Welcome to the newest #Brewers fans! All babies born @Froedtert will receive a "Born a Brewer" onesie & blanket: https://t.co/wVc1Bpg7D4 pic.twitter.com/XJGMPO2qOp — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) July 13, 2017

“Many of our fans have been born and raised as Brewers fans,” said Brewers Chief Operating Officer Rick Schlesinger. “The game of baseball creates strong bonds among our many

generations of fans, and we want to help our youngest generation take the first step as they develop a connection to Brewers baseball. This initiative, with the support of our great partners at Froedtert, will give children a keepsake to always remember that they were born a Brewer.”

This initiative will give babies Brewers apparel as their first piece of clothing, creating a group of kids who truly will be “Born as Brewers.”

“We’re grateful to the Milwaukee Brewers for their generosity so our little patients will go home in style,” said Lauri Diske, RN, Director for

Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Women’s Health Services at Froedtert Hospital.

According to the Brewers, families receiving the special keepsakes will be connected to Milwaukee and the Brewers, creating a fun family experience for years to come.

“It’s great the Brewers are giving back to the community and promoting baseball to future generations,” said Derek and Kristen Donlevy, proud new parents of Madison.