Milwaukee nonprofit announces program to support women involved in prostitution

MILWAUKEE -- Is it a solution or just a diversion? Civic and religious leaders packed a south side conference room Thursday afternoon, July 13th. They announced the expansion of a program aimed at supporting women involved in prostitution.

On Monday, July 10th Milwaukee Alderman Bob Donovan hosted a news conference about the out-of-control prostitution on the city's south side. Thursday, the nonprofit Benedict Center announced that it has entered into an agreement to divert prostitutes away from the criminal justice system and get them services and support instead.

"A new approach is needed," said Jeanne Geraci, Benedict Center.

Some of Milwaukee's most visible civic and religious leaders are throwing their support behind the Benedict Center's new south side women's drop-in center.

"The revolving door of arrests and incarceration of sex workers does not solve the problem for women or the community," said Geraci.

The center will be housed inside the Hope House near 2nd and Orchard, and will offer supportive services to women involved in prostitution and sex trafficking.

Instead of taking them to jail, police will have the option of bringing sex workers there.

"Once they get into our drop-in center, what they receive is warmth and respect," said Geraci.

The announcement comes just three days after Alderman Bob Donovan criticized police for not doing enough about prostitution.

But one by one, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele:

"You don't incarcerate your way out of any problem."

Former Health and Human Services Director Hector Colon:

"We can't arrest ourselves away from this challenge.

Milwaukee Alderman Jose Perez:

"Arrests and incarceration cannot be the only methods to address this problem."

And Assistant Police Chief James Harpole:

"Policing alone will not end the problem of street prostitution."

They all talked about the need for services rather than just enforcement.

"We understand the impact that this type of behavior has on neighborhoods," said Geraci.

District Attorney John Chisholm says sex workers are a vulnerable population, and hopes the drop-in center will be a place that can help meet their needs.

The south side drop-in center will join a north side center that's been around for the past few years. But Alderman Donovan says he's not optimistic that the new center will solve the prostitution problem in his district.

