No charges to be issued against officer involved in death of Bruce Young

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisolm announced Thursday, July 13th that no charges will be issued against the officer involved in the death of Bruce Young on December 15, 2016. Investigative file records related to this case have been released — and can now be viewed on the DOJ website.

Video shot from a driver’s dashboard shows Bruce Young walking at Greenfield Avenue in December of 2016. From behind, a black ATF van struck the 40-year-old man.

The video is shocking. It shows a man stumbling into Greenfield Avenue before he was struck by a black van.

Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Justice on Tuesday, December 20th said the van that struck Bruce Young was driven by an official with the ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms). Young died at the scene, but investigators said his death was not caused by the crash caught on camera. Officials said Young fled when they tried to arrest him, and he then shot himself.

Court documents released shed light on why investigators were trying to arrest Young, a convicted felon who was out on bail.

According to a search warrant, an informant notified the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office that Young carried multiple semi-automatic weapons and "explosive compounds and deactivated hand grenades which he was returning to working order." The documents say Young told the informant he expressed interest in "killing people who have wronged him" and was upset about the death of his fiancee, who committed suicide in 2015.

The investigation led officials to Young's storage locker in Germantown. Inside, the documents show investigators found ammunition, empty grenades, explosive compounds, fireworks and gunpowder.

