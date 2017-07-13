× Police: 1 in custody following armed robbery, attempted carjacking in Glendale

GLENDALE — One person has been taken into custody in connection to an armed robbery and attempted carjacking that happened late Wednesday night, July 12th near in Glendale.

Glendale police were dispatched to the area of Silver Spring Drive near Port Washington Road shortly before midnight.

According to police, the victim was able to fend off two attackers and the vehicle was not obtained. The suspects did however steal some personal items from the victim.

During the incident, the victim sustained a variety of non-life-threatening injuries and was treated for those injuries.

The two suspects fled in a silver vehicle that was later found to have been stolen out of the City of Milwaukee. That vehicle was later located by the Milwaukee Police Department and a subject was taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.