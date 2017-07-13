Preparations underway along the lakefront ahead of Milwaukee Air & Water Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The U.S. Navy Blue Angels are the marquee attraction at the Milwaukee Air & Water Show. The precision fliers arrived to Milwaukee on Thursday, July 13th ahead of their weekend performances.

The curtain goes up Saturday for the Milwaukee Air & Water Show.

"This is where our full air show operation happens here at Center Pointe," said Milwaukee Air & Water Show President, Paul Rogers.

Show president Paul Rogers says the main attraction is already in town.

"Your Navy Blue Angels at your Milwaukee County Parks," Rogers said.

The Angels flew into Mitchell International Airport Thursday, with two days to rehearse over the lakefront.

"They will do the practice and more circle maneuvers, full show Saturday and Sunday," said Rogers.

Except the air was a little too thick Thursday afternoon for the pilots to get their work in right away.

"It looked like it was raising up out of the lake. It was beautiful," said Lise Moulton.

Lise Moulton admired the haze nearby Bradford Beach.

The Blue Angels were scheduled to fly practice runs around noon on Thursday, but the low clouds settled in among the rocks.

"It was very quiet like this and all these big waves came in," said Moulton.

This summer marks the return of the water show after taking a year off.

"I am excited anywhere I get to go that's new," said Katy Lou White.

Katie Lou White and her husband, Mark, are just bummed they have to miss the weekend show.

"The Blue Angels were going to be practicing," said White.

The couple is visiting from Reno, and in Milwaukee for a limited engagement.

"I actually asked if this was Lake Superior and he almost kicked me out of the state," said White.

The air and water show was able to return after Waterstone Bank of Wauwatosa stepped up last year to become its title sponsor. The show runs from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Blue Angels are set to take off at 3:00 p.m. each day.