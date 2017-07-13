Search underway for 17-year-old girl missing from Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for your assistance in locating a missing child.

17-year-old Bhakti Anbarasan went missing from Milwaukee on July 4, 2017.

Officials say she may be in the company of an adult male. They may still be in the local area or they may attempt to travel to the area of River Forest or Broadview, IL.

Bhakti may be in need of medication attention.

Anyone with information about Bhakti is asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700.