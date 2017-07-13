Silver Alert issued for 76-year-old Kenosha man last seen on July 9

KENOSHA — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 76-year-old Kenosha man. Officials say Raymond Witham was last seen in the neighborhood near 60th Street and 18th Avenue in Kenosha just before 5:00 p.m. Sunday, July 9th.

According to police, Witham frequents bookstores and libraries.

Witham is described as a white male, 5’9″ tall and weighing about 160 pounds. He has blue eyes, gray hair and was last seen wearing a denim shirt, tan jacket, and tan hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kenosha Police Department at 262-605-5238.