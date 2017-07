× Silver Alert canceled: 86-year-old woman missing from Brown Deer found safe

BROWN DEER — A Silver Alert has been canceled for 86-year-old Opal Neal of Brown Deer. Police say she was found safe Thursday morning.

A Silver Alert was issued after Neal was last seen Wednesday night, July 12th near Bradley Road and Teutonia Avenue.

There was concern after Neal reportedly left her apartment around 8:45 p.m. to go to a nearby vending machine for a soda, a did not return.