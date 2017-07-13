× Summerfest’s 50th proves to be a big success, even with heavy rain on opening day

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. officials on Thursday, July 13th the results of Summerfest’s 50th edition.

831,769 people walked through the gates of Maier Festival Park during the 11-day run of the Big Gig. That’s despite heavy rain on opening day, June 28th. The total is 3.4% above 2016 attendance figures.

During the 2017 festival, nearly 2,099 seasonal workers were hired, 350 volunteers provided over 3,400 hours of support for festival services, and 115,935 patrons – or 13.9% of all attendees – took advantage of free daily admission promotion offers.

Fest-goers also enjoyed a variety of fun activities during Summerfest’s 50th:

98,180 trips on the Skyglider

3,714 Paddleboat Water Experience rides

Though no one was lucky enough to sink a hole-in-one, 19,170 swings were taken at the Hole-In-One site

Don Smiley, Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. President and CEO said the following in a news release:

“As our 50th edition comes to a close, we want to thank all of our fans, sponsors, volunteers, vendors and staff who celebrated with us. Looking ahead, we will continue to make significant improvements ensuring a world-class fan experience for all visiting Summerfest, the ethnic festivals, and all events at Henry Maier Festival Park.”