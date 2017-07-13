× U.S. Cellular giving away charging kits to Burlington residents impacted by flooding

BURLINGTON — In an effort to help residents in Burlington who have been impacted by severe flooding, U.S. Cellular is hoping to help by giving away charging kits for those in need.

According to a news release, residents in Burlington can pick up charging kits that include: wall, car and portable charges at these locations:

U.S. Cellular agent store Talk of The Town, located at 1709 Milwaukee Ave. Ste. B, Burlington, WI 53105

Gooseberry Fresh Food Market; 690 W. State Street, Burlington, WI 53105. U.S. Cellular will be there until 6 p.m. on Thursday (longer if needed) and 9-12 on Friday.

U.S. Cellular has also set up generators at the Gooseberry Fresh Food Market location where all community members are welcome to charge their phones and other wireless devices.

“U.S. Cellular is glad to report no cell sites have experienced any outages in the area and cell service is working per usual on the network. U.S. Cellular is committed to helping and serving the communities where we live and work and therefore, has donated $5,000 to the Red Cross. Our hearts go out to those impacted,” said the news release.