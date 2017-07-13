× Walworth County: Hotline established for residents, business owners with flood damage

ELKHORN — Walworth County Emergency Management announced on Thursday, July 13th that it has established a hotline for residents and business owners to report damage from storms and flooding. Residents and business owners may call 262-741-7700 to report damage.

Anyone who calls that line will be asked to provide the property owner’s name, a brief description and estimate of damage and a phone number.

Emergency Management Officials will follow up with callers as soon as practical.