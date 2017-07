Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SRI LANKA -- An amazing rescue in Sri Lanka was captured on video.

A group of Naval personnel saved an elephant caught in an ocean current.

The effort took several boats and a team of divers and officials with Sri Lanka's Department of Wildlife to rescue the elephant.

They used ropes to safely guide the elephant to dry land. It was later handed over to wildlife officials.

It's unclear exactly how the elephant ended up in the water to begin with.