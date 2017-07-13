× Wisconsin Republicans introduce transportation reform bill

MADISON, Wis. — A group of Republican legislators is circulating a bill that would impose sweeping reforms on the state Department of Transportation.

The measure would repeal prevailing wage laws; allow municipalities to impose wheel taxes only through referendums; require local government approval for roundabouts; shift money for state highway repairs to local transportation assistance programs; and create an DOT inspector general. The bill also lays out alternative methods for delivering road projects, including having a single contractor handle all phases of a project.

The lawmakers who authored the bill said in a memo seeking co-sponsors Thursday that the agency needs reform after an audit earlier this year found it had been under-estimating the cost of highway projects by millions of dollars.

A DOT spokeswoman didn’t immediately reply to an email.