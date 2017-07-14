Aaron Rodgers says “I can see the end,” but how many more seasons do you think he will play?

MILWAUKEE — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he is in “the back nine” of his career in the NFL. That bit of information came during an interview that was tweeted out by the NFL on Friday, July 14th.

"I see the end…" How many more seasons will Aaron Rodgers play? pic.twitter.com/Nd1hviuGWZ — NFL (@NFL) July 14, 2017

Rodgers said in the interview, he is “not maybe the typical 13-year pro” because he sat his first three years and learned behind Brett Favre. Rodgers says he doesn’t have the same wear and tear on his body that other quarterbacks might.

Rodgers indicated he would like to play another seven, eight or ten years in the NFL — and possibly win a couple more championships.

“I see the end,” Rodgers said in the interview.

