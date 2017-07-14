Beyoncé debuts newborn twins Sir and Rumi

Forgive the Beyhive if they are tired on Friday.

Shortly after 1 a.m., Beyoncé debuted the long awaited photo of her newborn twins on her official Instagram account.

Naturally it was glorious.

The photo was just what we have come to expect from the superstar.

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

It featured Queen Bey cradling her babies while swathed in fabric including a blue veil. She is posed before a stand of flowers with the ocean in the background. The image is similar to ones she posted to announce her pregnancy in February.

“Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today,” the caption read.

Fans have been waiting with bated breath for a glimpse of the latest production by Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

Needless to say the twins’ debut was met with rapturous glee.

There was a hint that we might be seeing more of Beyoncé.

Entertainment Tonight reported Thursday that fans spotted her out to dinner with her hubby in Malibu, California. It was the first public sighting since she gave birth.

The Instagram post also served as the official confirmation of the babies names. In June , Beyoncé and Jay-Z reportedly filed trademark documents to secure rights to the names “Rumi Carter” and “Sir Carter.”

The superstar singer and her mogul husband, who married in 2008, are also parents to a five-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy.