Burlington flooding: Curfew in effect for 3rd night; Echo Lake Dam slowly opened

BURLINGTON — Burlington officials say a curfew will be in effect for a third night in a row as the city recovers from severe flooding. That curfew will be in effect once again, from 10:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. on Saturday.

During a noon news conference, officials indicated the Echo Lake Dam was opened about an inch — and that the dam will be slowly opened in small increments. They say also the dam is holding up find, the dirt embankments nearby are quickly eroding. Officials say at this point, the end goal of opening the Echo Lake Dam is to drain it because of that erosion issue.

Water safety

Officials indicated the municipal drinking water in the City of Burlington is okay. No boil order is in effect. However, if residents have a well, the water may not be safe to drink if those persons live in a flooded area. Officials are urging residents to chlorinate their wells -- and the health department has test kits available. CLICK HERE for more information.

Restoring power

As for power to neighborhoods in Burlington, officials say We Energies is restoring power to customers one area at a time. The restoration of power will be a slow and methodical process, officials say. They are asking for patience by those affected. Officials say if you have flooding in your basement, you are urged to call We Energies to make sure the power is turned off. The number to do that is 1-800-662-4797.

Cleaning up from the floods

The Racine County Health Department will have free cleanup kits available to residents. This includes mops, buckets and bleach. CLICK HERE for more information on cleanup.

As always, officials say in the event of an emergency, residents are urged to call 911.