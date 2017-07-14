× Change of plea: Devin Katzfey pleads guilty in fatal beating of Delvin Mendoza-Chaparro, a crime caught on camera

MILWAUKEE — 21-year-old Devin Katzfey pleaded guilty on Thursday, July 13th to one count of first degree reckless homicide in the fatal beating of Delvin Mendoza-Chaparro. It was a crime caught on camera — video of the brutal beating was posted to Mendoza-Chaparro’s own Snapchat account.

Katzfey pleaded not guilty to the charge back in January. But on Thursday, he change that plea — and the court found him guilty as charged. Online court documents also indicate Katzfey must also register as a sex offender. He will be sentenced on September 8th.

A criminal complaint in Katzfey’s case says he recorded three videos showing Mendoza-Chaparro bloodied and beaten — and uploaded them to Mendoza-Chaparro’s own Snapchat account. At one point, Katzfey turned the phone’s camera on himself.

One video shows Mendoza-Chaparro near a cat litter box, with yellow liquid around him. The complaint says the victim was forced to eat cat feces and was urinated on, all before Katzfey and a woman, Sarah Zakzesky told police they dumped Mendoza-Chaparro’s body in an alley — leaving him for dead.

The complaint states Devin Katzfey thought Mendoza-Chaparro stole a bong, a pipe and other items from Zakzesky’s home near 6th and Rogers on December 19th.