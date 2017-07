Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON -- Democratic State Representative Melissa Sargent of Madison has announced legislation to fully legalize marijuana in Wisconsin.

The bill would include employment and benefit protections for marijuana users. It would also require insurance coverage for medical marijuana for those with terminal illnesses.

Sargent says the revenue from taxing cannabis sales could help address a growing budget deficit.

This is the third time a marijuana legalization bill has been proposed in the state.