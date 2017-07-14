Full of hot air: Some balloon experiments that will help bust your kids’ boredom

MILWAUKEE -- It's time to put all your hot air to good use! Professor Maria and Dr. Molly Culie with Mad Science join Real Milwaukee with some experiments you can do at home using balloons.
Bed of Nails
You will need:
- Balloon
- Piece of cardboard or envelope
- Pack of push pins
STEP1 - Get an adult to help if you need to cut a small piece of cardboard. We used an envelope.
STEP2- Very carefully pop your push pins through your cardboard or envelope in an even pattern.
STEP3 - Carefully turn your `bed of pins` over so you can see your pins evenly spaced and sticking up into the air.
STEP4 - Blow up your balloon.
STEP5 - Lightly push your balloon down onto the center of your pins. As long as you spread the load equally your balloon should not pop.
Inflating a balloon using a chemical reaction
You will need:
- Balloon
- Small bottle or flask
- Small funnel
- Baking soda
- Vinegar
Pour vinegar into bottle. Using the funnel, put baking soda into the balloon. Carefully fit balloon over the bottle without spilling baking soda into bottle. Make sure it is a snug fit. Hold balloon upright so baking soda falls into the vinegar. Watch what happens!
Balloon and Hex Nut
You will need:
- Balloon
- Hex Nut or small round object
Place hex nut inside balloon and inflate. Tie balloon end. Spin balloon around with your hands. This will create
centripetal force and an amazing sound!