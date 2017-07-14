Full of hot air: Some balloon experiments that will help bust your kids’ boredom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It's time to put all your hot air to good use! Professor Maria and Dr. Molly Culie with Mad Science join Real Milwaukee with some experiments you can do at home using balloons.

Bed of Nails

You will need:

Balloon

Piece of cardboard or envelope

Pack of push pins

STEP1 - Get an adult to help if you need to cut a small piece of cardboard. We used an envelope.

STEP2- Very carefully pop your push pins through your cardboard or envelope in an even pattern.

STEP3 - Carefully turn your `bed of pins` over so you can see your pins evenly spaced and sticking up into the air.

STEP4 - Blow up your balloon.

STEP5 - Lightly push your balloon down onto the center of your pins. As long as you spread the load equally your balloon should not pop.

Inflating a balloon using a chemical reaction

You will need:

Balloon

Small bottle or flask

Small funnel

Baking soda

Vinegar

Pour vinegar into bottle. Using the funnel, put baking soda into the balloon. Carefully fit balloon over the bottle without spilling baking soda into bottle. Make sure it is a snug fit. Hold balloon upright so baking soda falls into the vinegar. Watch what happens!

Balloon and Hex Nut

You will need:

Balloon

Hex Nut or small round object

Place hex nut inside balloon and inflate. Tie balloon end. Spin balloon around with your hands. This will create

centripetal force and an amazing sound!