“He tried to snatch my arm:” Suspects sought in attempted abduction on city’s northwest side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- An attempted abduction at the bus stop! A woman says two men approached her while she was waiting for the bus near 91st and Good Hope Friday morning, July 14th.

It was just after 9:45 a.m., when a woman who wants to only be known by her first name, "Felicia," arrived at her usual bus stop.

The 30-year-old says when she turned back around the face the street, two men in a white truck were pulled up next to her smiling.

"Before I knew it, the passenger opened the door as if he was going to jump out and he tried to snatch my arm," said Felicia. "He said, 'get in' and I yanked back."

With her adrenaline pumping, Felicia says she was able to pull away and ran onto her approaching bus. The truck drove off.

"I feel shocked at first and angry at the same time because it's almost like you can't believe it's happening as it's happening," said Felicia.

Milwaukee police are investigating the attempted abduction. With the two suspects still out there, Felicia says she's speaking out to warn other women and girls in the area.

"They need to be aware. It's not safe out here," said Felicia. "Pay attention to your surroundings because in the blink of an eye you could be in the same situation as I was in."

Felicia says the truck did not have a license plate. She says one of the men was in his 30s, the other looked like he was in his 50s or 60s.

Again, suspects are being sought in this case -- and the investigation is ongoing.