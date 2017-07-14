How to shoot better video

Whether you want to shoot video of that special moment in your kid’s life or get some cool clips of summertime fun —there’s a camera for it. But knowing how to shoot well can make or break your video.

A lot of people use the camera on their smartphone since it’s always handy. For that you need a lot of light to make your video look good. Also, keep your phone steady by holding it close to your body and twist at the waist to follow the action. And stay away from the digital zoom — Consumer Reports says it reduces the quality of your video. Instead, zoom with your feet and get right up to what you’re shooting.

Action cameras, like GoPros, can add a cool perspective to your home videos. With their small size and mounting accessories, you can put them just about anywhere. For most action cams, you have to use a special app on your phone as the viewfinder. With their wide angle lens, they’ll be able to capture everything going on around you.

If you’re using a digital camera, take advantage of its image stabilization feature or use a tripod. Image stabilization really helps smooth out shakiness in your video and makes it look more professional. If you don’t have a tripod, Consumer Reports says make yourself into one by locking your elbows in and leaning up against something.

Whether using digital camera or smartphone, Consumer Reports says it’s important to shoot eye level with your subjects—even if that means getting on the ground with your kids.

All Consumer Reports material Copyright 2017 Consumer Reports, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization which accepts no advertising. It has no commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site. For more information visit consumer.org.