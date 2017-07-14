Limited edition: Aaron Rodgers to Randall Cobb Hail Marry bobblehead unveiled

MILWAUKEE — Officials with the “National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum,” on Friday, July 14th unveiled an exclusive bobblehead commemorating the Aaron Rodgers to Randall Cobb Hail Mary.

With five seconds remaining in the first half of the 2017 NFL Wild Card Playoff game on January 8, 2017, versus the New York Giants, Rodgers heaved the ball towards the Packers end zone. Randall Cobb slid behind the Giants defense to make the catch.

According to a press release, this is the third exclusive bobblehead in the series featuring Rodgers’ Hail Mary passes, with the Rodgers to Rodgers and Rodgers to Janis Hail Mary bobbleheads debuting in 2016.

The Rodgers to Cobb bobbleheads, which are individually numbered to only 216, are $55 each plus a flat rate shipping cost of $8. All three bobbleheads and are in stock and ship now, with a very limited number of the Rodgers to Rodgers and Rodgers to Janis bobbleheads, which are numbered to 180, remaining.

The bobbleheads were produced exclusively for the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum by Forever Collectibles and are officially licensed.

