Mark your calendar: Packers present “Kickoff Weekend” on Saturday, September 9th

GREEN BAY — Football is returning to Lambeau Field for the regular season on Sunday, September 10th — and Packers fans are invited to celebrate the new season with “Kickoff Weekend.”

A news release issued on Friday, July 14th indicates this new event will be highlighted by a free concert outside Lambeau Field on Saturday, September 9th, featuring Blues Traveler, with special guests Everclear.

The festivities will begin with the new Johnsonville Tailgate Village opening for fans and concert-goers at 3:00 p.m., with live music beginning at 5:00 p.m. near the Oneida Nation Gate. The Tailgate Village will offer a variety of food and beverages for purchase, and will be open until 9:00 p.m.

Anyone who plans to attend can park for free on the stadium’s west side off of Ridge Rd. The Lambeau Field Atrium, including the Packers Pro Shop, Lambeau Field Stadium Tours, the Packers Hall of Fame and 1919 Kitchen & Tap will be open for regular hours.

The celebration will continue the next day, with Sunday’s Packers-Seahawks game. The Lambeau Field parking lots and Johnsonville Tailgate Village will be open at 11:25 a.m., and gates will open at 1:25 p.m.

For more information about “Kickoff Weekend,” visit packers.com/kickoffweekend.