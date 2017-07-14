Milwaukee police: Business owners on city’s northwest side warned of rash of burglaries
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police warn business owners on the city’s northwest side about a recent rash of burglaries during the night. An e-alert about this went out to residents and business owners living or working around Police District #4.
The e-alert says the incidents have mainly been occurring from midnight to 5:00 a.m.
Officials offer these safety tips for business owners throughout Milwaukee:
- Make sure your cameras are operating
- Empty your cash drawers into the safe at night
- Light up your business
- Keep your windows free of signage or anything else that would obstruct the view
Residents with questions are urged to contact a Community Liaison Officer at 414-935-7373.
43.118923 -87.998281