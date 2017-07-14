× Milwaukee police: Business owners on city’s northwest side warned of rash of burglaries

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police warn business owners on the city’s northwest side about a recent rash of burglaries during the night. An e-alert about this went out to residents and business owners living or working around Police District #4.

The e-alert says the incidents have mainly been occurring from midnight to 5:00 a.m.

Officials offer these safety tips for business owners throughout Milwaukee:

Make sure your cameras are operating

Empty your cash drawers into the safe at night

Light up your business

Keep your windows free of signage or anything else that would obstruct the view

Residents with questions are urged to contact a Community Liaison Officer at 414-935-7373.