Police: 19-year-old man shot, injured on Milwaukee’s north side; suspects sought
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened early Friday morning, July 14th on the city’s north side.
It happened near 35th and Villard around 12:25 a.m.
Police say the victim, a 19-year-old man, sustained a non-life-threatening injury and is being treated at a local hospital.
The motive is unknown and there are no suspects in custody at this time.
Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.
43.112175 -87.956651