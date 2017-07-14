× Police: 19-year-old man shot, injured on Milwaukee’s north side; suspects sought

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened early Friday morning, July 14th on the city’s north side.

It happened near 35th and Villard around 12:25 a.m.

Police say the victim, a 19-year-old man, sustained a non-life-threatening injury and is being treated at a local hospital.

The motive is unknown and there are no suspects in custody at this time.

