Sick man brings trash bag of pot to emergency room

Lakewood, CO — He went into the hospital feeling under the weather. But he’s probably feeling even sicker now after Lakewood police confiscated a trash bag he was carrying that was full of marijuana.

According to KDVR, he might face criminal charges for it.

A 49- to 50-year-old transient went to a free-standing emergency room at 260 S. Wadsworth Blvd. about 6 p.m. Wednesday.

“Because they were going to admit him, they were going through his possessions, they came up with this trash bag full of what they thought was marijuana,” Lakewood police spokesman Steve Davis said.

Police tested and weighed the pot at 1.8 pounds, which even at low grade might fetch anywhere from $1,200 to $2,100.

“I think there’s a lot of misinformation, misconception people have, especially those out of state that marijuana is legal in Colorado period,” Davis said.

“Colorado law is specific. If more than 12 ounces of pot is in your possession, you are into the felony category now. Anywhere from 1 ounce to 12 ounces is a misdemeanor.”

Those in possession must be 21 and cannot smoke in public.

“Transporting it out of state is very illegal. Mailing it is very illegal,” Davis said.

The transient told police he found the bag of bud. And if he found it in the dumpster of a pot shop, that could be cannabis concern.

“It cannot go into the trash like that. It doesn’t mean it can’t happen, but it’s illegal for a shop to dispose in that manner,” Davis said.

Pot shops are required to destroy it — to mix it with dirt or coffee grounds for example — and keep it in a locked dumpster.

Police are still deciding whether to charge the man while he recovers from flu-like symptoms.