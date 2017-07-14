× Teens take joyride in stolen car; run through Cafe Hollander in Tosa

WAUWATOSA — Putting lives in danger, a group of teens joyriding in a stolen car plows through a popular pedestrian crossing and outdoor dining area in Wauwatosa.

The high speed chase happened just after 1:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 12th. Police say it involved two 15-year-old boys, one which was the driver and a 15-year-old girl. Police ran the cars license plates and noticed it was stolen out of Milwaukee. The driver wouldn’t pull over. The pursuit and wreckage happened all in less than 30 seconds.

“It could have been a very tragic incident,” Lieutenant Brian Zalewski said.

Dash cam video captures the moments before a stolen car squeezes through the narrow opening and barrels down a pedestrian footbridge near

Café Hollander.

“They were traveling somewhere between 40-50 mph.” Lieutenant Brian Zalewski said. They “struck several tables and chairs…then struck a large concrete fountain which caused substantial damage to the car and substantial injuries to the occupants inside the car.”

Thankfully the Café was closed at the time of the chase and crash because usually the footbridge is usually packed with pedestrians and bicyclists crossing as well as folks sitting at tables eating .

Theodore Sullivan, who is a resident in the area, said, “this was kind of crazy. I can’t image a car going through there at all.”

On Friday July 14th, crews surveyed the damage in the morning. The Wauwatosa Public Works Department plans to now add concrete planters to the entrance of the footbridge to prevent future vehicular traffic.

Meanwhile residents are not only shocked by the reckless actions of the driver, but also the concerning behavior going on inside.

“Just out riding around joyriding in the car,” Lieutenant Brian Zalewski said. “Passenger in the back seat indicated he really didn’t know what was going on because the amount of marijuana he was smoking as they were driving around. There was also marijuana recovered in the car at the time of the crash.”

That passenger is facing drug charges. Police say all three were taken into custody and referred to the District Attorney’s Office and the Juvenile Court System. The driver faces possible charges of operating a motor vehicle without owners consent, reckless driving causing great bodily harm and eluding.