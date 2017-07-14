Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The largest FREE event in the state of Wisconsin is back again this weekend. The Milwaukee Air and Water Show will entertain hundreds of thousands along the lakefront. And Carl spent the morning with one of the must-see groups!

The Milwaukee Air & Water Show will be held July 15-16 -- and will feature the return of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels. The Blue Angels last performed in the Milwaukee area in 2010, as the 2014 visit was postponed due to weather-related unsafe flying conditions.

As always, the Air & Water Show will be free. If you want the best seat in the house, there will be tickets you can purchase for preferred seating.