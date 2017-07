WAUKESHA — Law enforcement reports the two left lanes were temporarily closed on eastbound I-94 at the Waukesha – Milwaukee County Line.

Backups of nearly six miles were noted during the incident.

CLICK HERE to view the FOX6Now.com Interactive Traffic Map

CLICK HERE to view the WisDOT Traffic Cams

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.