× Beach Hazards Statement takes effect Sunday: Swimming in Lake Michigan not advised

MILWAUKEE — Officials with the National Weather Service say a “Beach Hazards Statement” will be in effect Sunday, July 16th due to dangerous conditions on Lake Michigan.

The Beach Hazards Statement is in effect from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. Sunday, from Sheboygan County to Kenosha County.

Risks include structural, long shore and rip currents.

According to the National Weather Service, dangerous waves and strong currents are expected Sunday, and conditions are expected to be life-threatening for anyone entering the water.

There will be a “High Swim Risk” in effect at Lake Michigan beaches in Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Sheboygan and Racine counties.