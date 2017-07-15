Don’t miss out on Milwaukee’s Bastille Days final activites

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Getting the experiences of France without having to break the bank.

From July 13-16, Cathedral Square has transformed into a mini french experience. FOX6's Evan Peterson shows some of the Bastille Days activities you can check out on its final days.

About Bastille Days (website)

Bastille Days, Milwaukee’s popular french festival and one of the nation’s largest french-themed celebrations, returns to downtown Milwaukee’s Cathedral Square Park, July 13 – 16. The free four-day bash attracts over 250,000 visitors annually who enjoy live music, an international marketplace, chef and wine demos, French and Cajun cuisine, roaming busker entertainment and a signature 43-foot Eiffel Tower replica offering hourly light shows.

Be sure to save the dates: Returning Next Year July 12 – 15, 2018 Bastille Days is located in Downtown Milwaukee and centered around Cathedral Square Park, providing a unique setting that both residents and visitors of East Town, always find charming.

The event is known for the impromptu street performers, roaming minstrels, and a variety of interactive and musical entertainment. Bastille Days also boasts a wide variety of some of the best restaurant vendors in Milwaukee!