MILWAUKEE — No one was hurt in a fire at a home near 27th and Townsend in Milwaukee Saturday morning, July 15th.

It happened in the basement of a two-story duplex, and spread to the first floor.

The home was vacant, and no one was hurt.

Damage has been estimated at $68,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

