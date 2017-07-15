“I like the uniforms:” Parents weigh in on new MPS policy as district hosts inaugural Uniform and Enrollment Fair

MILWAUKEE — It’s already time to start preparing for the new school year! On Saturday, July 15th, a one-stop-shop was set up for parents at South Division High School, during a first-of-its-kind event.

Huddled around tables set up in a gym, parents of Milwaukee Public Schools students spent the morning and afternoon shopping.

“This is our first-ever district Uniform and Enrollment Fair. Families can place orders today and have those products shipped to home or school,” Matthew Boswell with MPS said.

MPS has implemented a district-wide dress code that requires students to wear uniforms beginning during the 2017-2018 school year. While parents can opt out of the new policy, some said they’re looking forward to ditching the designer duds and welcome this change.

“I like the uniform policy because it take out the stress from shopping with a teenage daughter. Everything is already planned out for you and it does cut down the cost,” Tasiya Miraj said.

“I feel uniforms are probably better. It’s a lot more convenient. I like the colors. They look very professional,” Quencella Handford said.

From sweaters and slacks to skirts and dresses, there were nine different vendors on hand with plenty of options, colors and price points. Each outfit costs about $20, but help is available.

“For this first initial year, the school has been given the resources to provide one free uniform to any MPS student that participates in our district-wide uniform program,” Boswell said.

Just down the hall, parents could receive assistance enrolling their students from the MPS Department of Family and Student Services.

“It was all very easy,” Handford said.

“We want to make sure the student is prepared,” Boswell said.

If you missed Saturday’s event, a second Uniform and Enrollment Fair is scheduled for Saturday, August 5th from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

For more information, call (414) 475-8159, or click the links below: