MILWAUKEE — A 30-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot on the night of Friday July 14th.

According to the police, the shooting happened around 11:40 p.m. in the neighborhood of 23rd and Hopkins.

Police say the victim sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound and is being treated at a hospital.

The shooting remains under investigation and Milwaukee Police are seeking suspects.