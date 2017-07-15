× National Weather Service: Storms Saturday night not expected to lead to increase in river levels

BURLINGTON — The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 1:00 a.m. Sunday, July 16th, and with storms in the forecast, there are concerns about the potential for more flooding — especially in Racine and Kenosha Counties, where residents are still cleaning up from last week’s severe flooding.

Officials with the Wisconsin Emergency Operations Center said Saturday the storms should hit the flooded areas around midnight, and it’s anticipated they’ll bring a quarter-inch to a half-inch of rain. They noted that the National Weather Service doesn’t anticipate the storms will lead to an increase in river levels.

We should dry out on Sunday and Monday, with the next system moving in on Tuesday.

Racine County flooding

According to the National Weather Service, as of Saturday, the Fox River in Burlington was at the moderate flood stage (12.8 feet.) It should fall into minor flood stage on Monday. The Fox River at New Munster is at 16.4 feet and will remain at major flood stage until next Wednesday.

Officials say the river is dropping about six inches daily.

The Burlington Overpass, Adams Street, East State Street/Adams Street Bridge, East Chestnut Street Bridge, Milwaukee Avenue Bridge and Bridge Street are all now open in Burlington. The Jefferson Street Bridge was still closed as of Saturday.

The Wisconsin Nation Guard’s mission in Burlington concluded Saturday. The guard manned traffic control checkpoints and assisted with health and welfare checks. Approximately 85 guardsmen participated in the mission.

We Energies officials reported power has been restored to all residents in Burlington.

Free well water test kits will be available for residents on Monday. The Central Racine County Health Department is providing free clean up kits. The City of Burlington has arranged for special curb‐side pick‐up services to assist residents in disposing of flood damaged items. The curfew has been lifted, and there will be no curfew in Burlington Saturday night.

Officials continue to remind people they do not need volunteers or donations at this time. If people do want to help, they can provide a cash donation at any BMO Harris Bank or Community Bank under “Burlington Flood Relief Account.”

Homeowners and businesses should continue to document any damages to their belongings or property. They are advised to call 2-1-1 to report damage.

The American Red Cross shelter will remain open Saturday night at Burlington High School.

Burlington fire and police are back to normal operations. All mutual aid has ended. The Southeast Incident Management Team also demobilized Saturday.

Kenosha County flooding

Kenosha County officials will begin damage assessments on Monday.

All Kenosha County residents, businesses, or farms that have sustained damage should report that damage to the Kenosha County Emergency Management Flood Hotline at 262-605-7924. Damage can also be reported by email at disaster@kenoshacounty.org.

Emergency shelter, food, cleanup and other information is available on the Kenosha County website HERE.

Walworth County flooding

Officials in Walworth County will begin damage assessments on Monday. Residents with flood damage are encouraged to contact Walworth County Emergency Management.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services is providing 150 well test kits.

The U.S. Disaster Relief – Samaritan’s Purse was in the area Saturday. After consulting with county emergency directors, they will begin bringing volunteers into the flooded areas next week to assist with cleanup of homes.